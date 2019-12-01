A few days after Deepika Padukone revealed that she wanted to learn the hook step of the song Dheeme Dheeme from the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, actor Kartik Aaryan fulfilled her wish. The two actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning where they practised the Dheeme Dheeme step and entertained the crowd. It was a flash mom kind-of scene when Deepika stepped out of her car outside the airport, hugged Kartik and asked him to teach the dance steps. A few videos of the two happily dancing to the popular number are currently going viral on social media.

Kartik first taught Deepika about the minute detailing of the steps and then slowly moved towards rehearsals. After practising for three-four times, the duo built a rhythm and performed on the song in coordination. The crowd went gaga over their performance and Deepika evidently showed a lot of enthusiasm. Watch these videos:

View this post on Instagram Swift moves #dheemedheeme with #kartikaaryan and #deepikapadukone ❤❤❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:30pm PST

It’s rare for an actor to promote another actor’s film and Deepika did it with so much grace and interest. She looked stylish in her white crop top, a pair of boyfriend jeans and her red jacket. Kartik was also dressed up suavely in his usual best. Together, the two actors cut a striking picture and looked absolutely good together. So much so that their fans now want them to be cast together in a film soon.

Earlier, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and tagged Kartik asking him to teach her the signature Dheeme Dheeme step from his upcoming film. The film also features Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Dheeme Dheeme is already topping the list of chartbusters and seems like it’s not going away from the minds of the listeners for a long time now. Watching it on loop?