Actor Deepika Padukone recently attended her best friend’s wedding along with her husband Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru. However, she has fallen sick after attending the wedding and updated her fans by sharing a photo on Instagram stories.

In the photo, she can be seen sitting on the bed with thermometer emoji in front of her mouth. The Piku actor hinted that she is down with fever.

“When you have too much fun at your best friend’s wedding,” she wrote on her Instagram story alongside her picture with a thermometer sticker on it.

Take a look at the picture here:



Several pictures and videos did rounds of social media from the wedding. For the special occasion, she opted for a golden saree teamed up with a gold choker, subtle makeup and hair tied in a bun.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.

She will also be essaying the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharata. The film will be retelling the epic saga of Mahabharata, from the perspective of Draupadi. The film will be made in multiple parts and the first part will be releasing on Diwali 2021. The Chhapaak actor expressed her excitement to bring the grand epic to life on a big screen. Talking to mid-day, she said, “We all know the Mahabharat for its mythological tales and socio-cultural influence. We derive many of life’s lessons from the epic. But the narrative we are most familiar with is that of the epic’s leading men. This new perspective will be not only interesting but also significant.”