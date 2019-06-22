Katrina Kaif, who is busking on the success of her recent release Bharat, recently shared a picture with her hairdresser on Instagram that made Deepika Padukone go, “too much hotness”.

Katrina took to her Instagram to share a picture with her hairdresser Amit Thakur. She captioned it, “Bhaiya (brother) and me.” In no time Deepika commented and wrote, “Too much hotness in one frame.” In the picture, Katrina aced the no make up look as she posed with Thakur.

View this post on Instagram भैया and me 🌺 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 20, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

On the professional front, Deepika will be soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in 83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev ‘s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Kabir and Ranveer. She captioned the image as, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev#Day1.” This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.

Deepika will also be seen in Chhapaak where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Katrina, on the other hand, is currently busking on the success of her recent release Bharat where she was seen with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just two weeks. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and directed.