Call it the Ranveer Singh effect or Deepika Padukone‘s own daring nature but the Chhapaak star surely has opted for more funky looks in the past year than before she was married to her actor-husband. Seen pulling off an all-orange look, Deepika surely turned 34 years old in her own bold style and invincible confidence, as she headed off for her birthday celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle to flaunt her latest look, Deepika shared the pictures featuring her in a semi-tucked orange denim shirt, paired with similar coloured pants with sequins running down in lines and completed her look with a pair of orange heels. Accessorising her look with a pair of gold chain earrings, Deepika looked funky from head to toe. The diva even wore a tint of luscious orange on her lips to amp the hot look with rust-coloured eye makeup.

Check out Deepika’s latest pictures here:

Walking dressed to kill and hand-in-hand into one’s own birthday surprise only to land into a shower of rose petals is exactly how birthday eves should be and Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone got just that ahead of her big day from director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. The trio was promoting their upcoming movie when the surprised the diva with a huge chocolate cake laden with strawberries.

A video currently going viral features Deepika dressed in a white top paired with blue trousers with red floral prints and walking arms-in-arms with Meghna and Vikrant only to stop right before the table set with two cakes. Grabbing a handful of rose petals that were spread across the table, Meghna and Vikrant shower it on Deepika who bends down to excitedly make a wish before blowing out the candles.

Actor Deepika Padukone has had a fantastic career trajectory in Bollywood. From being the Shanti of Bollywood, she is now appearing as Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.