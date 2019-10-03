Actor and producer Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid celebs in India, she is one of the nation’s most popular personalities, named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 by Time. Deepika Padukone is an active celebrity endorser for several brands and products, including Tissot, Maybelline, Coca-Cola, and L’Oréal Paris, among others, and has become known for her personal style, mixing Western luxury fashion labels with homegrown Indian designers.

The Padmaavat actor has won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and later won two more Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in 2013 and 2015. She has added another feather to her hat by being the only Indian actress to make it to the esteemed list of Business Of Fashion 500.

The Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 is the definitive professional index of the people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry, hand-selected by the editors of The Business of Fashion, based on hundreds of nominations received from current BoF 500 members, extensive data analysis and research.

According to the website, the Business of Fashion has gained a global following as an essential daily resource for fashion creatives, executives and entrepreneurs in over 200 countries. It is frequently described as “indispensable,” “required reading” and “an addiction.”

Sanjeev Bahl is another Indian fashion tycoon who made to the list. He is the founder and Cheif Executive of Saitex.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.

The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.