Remember when Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan performed on the song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ at the Mumbai airport? Now, giving surprise to their fans, the actors decided to once again groove to the song from the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh at the Star Screen Awards that was held last night. In the video, both the actors performed the hook-up steps from the song and it is going insanely viral on social media.

In the video, Deepika can be seen dressed in a black Alex Perry Gown while Kartik looks dapper in a tuxedo.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, the duo performed at the Mumbai airport after Deepika asked Kartik to give her dance lessons on the song as she wanted to take part in the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge. Kartik responded and said, “i, zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi… bataiye kab.” Then, the two actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport where they practised the Dheeme Dheeme step and entertained the crowd. After practising for three-four times, the duo built a rhythm and performed on the song in coordination. The crowd went gaga over their performance and Deepika evidently showed a lot of enthusiasm.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, the trailer of which will release tomorrow. In the film, she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. She will also play the part of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharata. The film will be retelling the epic saga of Mahabharata, from the perspective of Draupadi.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.