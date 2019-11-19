Actor Deepika Padukone once again took to social media to express her love for husband Ranveer Singh. Her latest Instagram post speaks volumes of the adorable chemistry she shares with Ranveer. Together, this duo never fails to amaze their fans and this time too, Deepika took the most of the opportunity and posted an interesting picture on social media. Without showing Ranveer’s face, the actor posted the photo of what was written on the back of his orange coloured T-shirt.

Ranveer’s T-shirt read ‘love is a super power’. Deepika, who seemed to love that statement, captioned the picture as “& you… my super drug” (sic). Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram & you…my super drug!💝 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 18, 2019 at 9:42pm PST

Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most loved couples in the country. Their fans lovingly called them DeepVeer and they make sure they are not disappointing them. Therefore, when such posts hit social media, the fans go gaga over the chemistry between their favourite Bollywood stars.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a traditional way. DeepVeer, along with both sides of their families, went to visit the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh first, followed by the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The pictures of them posing together with family members went viral on social media. Deepika wore a stunning Sabyasachi red Banarasi silk saree on her first visit, while on the next visit, she reused her Sabyasachi suit that she wore during one of her post-wedding functions in Italy.

On the work front, both the stars are busy with their respective films that are going to hit the screens next year. While Deepika has Meghna Gulzar Chhapaak in her kitty, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83. The latter even has a brief role by Deepika who plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film.