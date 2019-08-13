Filmmaker Kabir Khan‘s ’83 is one of the most awaited films of the next year. Spearheaded by Ranveer Singh, it tells the story of India’s first World Cup win in the year 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. What is more exciting for Ranveer’s fans is Deepika Padukone joining him. Ranveer’s real-life wife is also playing the role of his reel-life wife in the film. Now, in her first interaction about the film, Deepika opened up to a news daily. She talked about playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife, her equation with her husband while they were working on the sets and how important is ’83 for those who never got to witness the historic moment of India’s win in 1983 cricket world cup.

When asked how much of her personal equation with Ranveer helps her in portraying a character on-screen with him, Deepika told Mumbai Mirror that they are just two professional actors when they are on the sets. The actor was quoted saying, “As actors, you don’t think about your personal equations while doing a film. You are fully focused on the moment and the character. You cease to exist as the person you are and only live the character that you are playing. Our personal equation won’t have any role to play this film.”

Deepika went on to talk about the kind of person Romi Dev is and how important was her contribution to the life of Kapil Dev and his success. The actor, who recently wrapped up the shooting of Chhapaak, revealed that Romi is a dignified person and her candour and grace are what she likes the most in her. She added, “I feel so inspired every time to meet her. She has extremely refreshing energy, is intelligent, knowledgeable, and funny. I like her candour. Romi ji is someone who is extremely honest and when she needs to express herself, she does it with a lot of dignity. I like the way she conducts herself with so much grace.”

The actor also said that a major part of a person’s success is dependent on how well he is able to move beyond the emotional burdens in his life. Deepika said that Romi always had her husband’s back and she was a great support system to him. “At the end of the day, for any champion, the drive, commitment and dedication must come from within. But yes, having a solid support system is important as it allows the person to work without holding back, without any kind of emotional burden. In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev’s success,” Deepika explained.

For a whole generation, the win of 1983 is one of the great memories of their lives and for another whole generation, it’s something that they have just read or heard about. Deepika said that this film will serve to both the generations – where one would be witnessing the moment on-screen and one would be reliving it. “Certain moments were not captured on camera, and I think the closest we will ever get to that is through this film, that’s what makes the journey really exciting. It will be a great film to enlighten a generation that was probably not around during the 1983 World Cup and relive the memories with those who were,” she said.

Also featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Jatin Sharma, Amrita Puri and Zakir Hussain among others in important roles, ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10 next year.