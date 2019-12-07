Director Shakun Batra of Kapoor And Sons (2016) fame is back with another slice-of-life film and this time he has got two of the most promising stars of the industry on board. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are fronting Batra’s next yet-to-be-titled film. Like the director’s other films that explore life and focuses on an individual’s conversations with the self, this film too will have Deepika and Siddhant’s characters exploring life and relationships. The film features two couples in the lead and one of them is Deepika and Siddhant.

It is being produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and will feature two more prominent actors in the lead. With this, the audience will get to see another fresh pairing in Bollywood. Siddhant, who’s just one film old, is getting ample opportunities with big banners to prove his mettle of acting across genres. As mentioned in the report published in Mumbai Mirror, director Shakun Batra was highly impressed with the actor’s performance alongside Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and he decided to cast him opposite Deepika in an intense romantic character.

The film is set to go on the floors next year and both the actors will begin their character development workshops with the director early next year. The report also added that the film seemed special to Deepika considering she hasn’t done any movie in the same space for a long time now. The story is set in India and the team is currently scouting for locations and planning out other logistics.

Deepika has now got four upcoming films in her kitty. She is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak that features her in the role of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Next up her sleeves is Kabir Khan’s ’83 in which she plays the role of former cricket captain Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen playing the role of mythological character Draupadi in her own produced film which is based on Mahabharata.

Meanwhile, Siddhant has already signed a big two-hero action film along with an out-and-out comedy. He is also in talks with directors for an intense romantic film.

Excited to see Siddhant with Deepika?