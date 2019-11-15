After visiting the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar, actor Deepika Padukone posted a beautiful picture on Instagram that spoke of divinity and power of faith. Deepika thanked her fans for all the good wishes they sent on her first wedding anniversary and shared a picture in which she is seen with hubby Ranveer Singh in front of the stunning Harmandir Sahib.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a traditional way and visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Padmavati temple nearby and then the Golden Temple in Punjab. Ranveer and Deepika were accompanied by both sides of their families who could also be seen in various pictures and videos being circulated widely on social media. Deepika wrote a beautiful caption on Instagram while sharing the picture. The post read, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh” (sic)

Earlier, Deepika posted a picture of herself and Ranveer from their visit to the Tirupati temple. The picture radiated love with the lovely visual of the famous temple in the background. Deepika wore a gorgeous Banarasi silk saree by Sabyasachi and Ranveer complemented her in a beige creation by the same designer. The actor took to Instagram to thank all for giving them so much love after their wedding last year. The caption on her post read, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh” (sic)

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a dual wedding ceremony in Italy at Lake Como on November 14 and 15. It was a family affair with only a few friends invited to witness the big day. The couple first had a Konkani wedding ceremony followed by Anand Karaj the next day.