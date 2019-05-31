One of Bollywood’s most adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot last year in a private wedding ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como. The couple has been setting major couple goals ever since. Deepika, who was earlier dating Ranbir Kapoor, is now a good friend of his. Ranbir and Deepika won hearts of many with their character in the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Celebrating six years of the film, Deepika recently shared a throwback video where she and Ranbir shake a leg to Balam Pichkari while Ranveer and Vicky Kaushal cheer for the two.

Deepika, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Ranveer and herself dancing to Balam Bichkari in their vanity van after the Star Screen Awards 2019 night. Sharing the goofy video, she wrote, “Naina and Bunny goofing around.” While the two dance their heart out, husband Ranveer and friend Vicky cheer in the background.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are head over heels for each other and their PDA says it all. Ranbir, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi, who was attacked at the age of 16 by a 32-year-old man who stalked her and then threw acid at her after she rejected his advances. The film also stars Vikrant Massey who will be playing the role of Laxmi’s husband in the film.

Ranveer Singh is currently in London where he is shooting for his film ’83 with the entire team. Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next film Brahmastra where he will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.