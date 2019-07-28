Karan Johar often throws parties for his celebrity friends where they share endless conversations and laughter. Recently, B-Town celebs – Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput and others attended a lit Saturday bash at Karan’s residence. Karan shared an inside video from the party which will make you want to party with your BFFs.

Karan took to his Instagram to share the video and captioned it, “Saturday night vibes.” The video starts with Deepika Padukone posing in a short black dress, thinking Karan was clicking a picture. He then took the camera around and focused on every celebrity present. Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Varun’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal were also seen in the video. Two of Karan’s most favourite people Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were missing. While Alia is in Ooty shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Ranveer is occupied with the shooting of ’83 where he will be playing the role of Kapil Dev.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

On the professional front, Karan Johar will be producing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Earlier, he took to Instagram to share the news and captioned it, ““Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top-notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!”.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 23, 2019 at 6:10am PDT

Dear Comrade is an intense love story of Rashmika, a cricketer and Vijay who is a student leader and has anger management issues.