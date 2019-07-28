Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the IT couple of Bollywood, keep setting major couple goals with their Instagram posts. Deepika, who often shares adorable pictures of herself with her husband Ranveer, treated fans with a throwback photo of them from an awards eve.

Deepika took to her Instagram to share the still and gave a simple caption to it that read, “#us.” That is enough to describe her love for Ranveer. In the photo, Deepika can be seen flaunting her white gown, Ranveer, dressed in a tuxedo, posed for the camera. The couple gets lost in each other’s eyes as they pass a smile. With two huge disco balls around them, the photo gives a major retro feel.

Ranveer recently celebrated his 37th birthday and on the occasion, his wife joined him in London where he is shooting for ’83. She even shared a childhood picture of Ranveer on Instagram and captioned it, “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful…all this and so much more… To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante…but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow…May you forever and always be this way…I love you…”

In an earlier interview, Ranveer talked about his love for Deepika and said, “It has only gotten better. Now, we’re cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It’s grounded-ness, centred-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further”.

On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.