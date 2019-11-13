Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to celebrate their very first anniversary on November 14-15. The couple has now jetted-off to Andhra Pradesh to visit and seeks blessings at Tirupati temple and Padmavati temple. The picture of the Deepika and Ranveer have surfaced the social media and have been going viral.

In the photo shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Deepika can be seen all smiles in turtle neck beige-coloured sweater teamed up with sunglasses while Ranveer can be seen clad in a black shirt with funky sunglasses. In the selfie, both can be posing for a selfie and they look adorable together.

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, Deepika took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Ranveer Singh having a facial and going through a hair spa. While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, “In preparation for his first wedding anniversary…!”

As per the latest report, the couple will also visit Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple and for their private trip, they will be accompanied with their family members. They are also expected to return to Mumbai on November 15 and continue the celebrations with close friends and family members at their residence.

The couple got married last year in Italy at Lake Como in the presence of family members and a few close friends. Their wedding was a grand affair after which they hosted as many as three wedding receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, respectively. The couple was completely decked in Sabyasachi from head to toe during their wedding.

On the work front, both the stars are gearing up for the release of their upcoming films. While Ranveer has Kabir Khan’s ’83 releasing next year, Deepika has Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in her kitty.