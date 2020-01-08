With just one day to go for Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak release, the Bollywood fraternity was present at the premiere of the film. The paparazzi were in full force to capture the celebrities in their best outfits for the premiere. During the event, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kissed each other on their cheeks. The adorable moment won the hearts of shutterbugs and they started shouting ‘once more’ and the power couple obliged their request and kissed each other one more time.

The video has made it’s a way to social media and is going crazily viral. For the event, Deepika looked stunning in shimmery blue saree teamed up with statement bangles, smokey eyes, subtle makeup and a pair of earrings. Ranveer looked dapper in a white shirt teamed up with black trousers, blazer and a tie. Sporting a mustache look and nerdy specs, he will definitely make his fans fall in love with him all over again.

Watch the video here:

In the upcoming movie, Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

In an exclusive interview earlier with India.com, Deepika revealed that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talked about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and commented on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.

Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.