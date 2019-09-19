Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the limelight as they made their entry at IIFA 2019. While Ranveer was his funky-self in a grey suit by Moschino with a red satin dupatta draped over his shoulder and tucked in diagonally only to find an outlet on his left side, Deepika was seen donning a strapless purple dress with feathers and a long netted veil. However, as always, the power couple of Bollywood were spotted having their own romantic moment during the event, just before Ranveer was announced the best actor and was called on stage to grab the award.

Now, the video of the couple has made its way to social media and is going viral.

Not only this, but pictures of Ranveer doing his husband duty by carrying the veil on his hand and walking behind Deepika also took the internet by storm.

Ranveer also dedicated his speech to his wife Deepika. On the stage after receiving the award, Ranveer said, “My beautiful wife, you inspire me everyday baby, every day… My wife is sitting in the front row, looking damn proud of me and fine. What more could I ask for?”

He further said, “I had the honour to attend Deepika’s wax statue launch. My wife’s statue is the sexiest. Morgan Freeman’s statue is my favourite. But well, husband and wife. Boom baby, mera putlaa England mein, proud Indian.”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, the couple will be seen together in Kabir Singh’s 83 traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Deepika has Chhapaak and Ranveer has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar.