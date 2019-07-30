Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood actor who can carry every outfit with a certain poise. From designer sarees to street style, Deepika can ace any look. Deepika is now bringing back the ’90s denim skirt back.

Recently, a leading fashion magazine shared a picture of the actor donning a stylish white denim skirt with a jacket. With beachy waves and wearing a million-dollar smile on her face, Deepika’s killer look will surely leave you spellbound.

Earlier, she shared a throwback image of herself and her husband Ranveer from an awards eve on Instagram and gave a simple caption to it that read, “#us.” In the photo, Deepika can be seen flaunting her white gown while Ranveer, dressed in a tuxedo, poses for the camera. The couple gets lost in each other’s eyes as they strike a pose for the camera. With two huge disco balls around them, the photo will give you the retro feel.

Ranveer recently celebrated his 37th birthday and on the occasion, his wife joined him in London where he is shooting for ’83. She even shared a childhood picture of Ranveer on Instagram and captioned it, “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful…all this and so much more… To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante…but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow…May you forever and always be this way…I love you…”

In an earlier interview, Ranveer talked about his love for Deepika and said, “It has only gotten better. Now, we’re cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It’s grounded-ness, centred-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further”.

On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.