Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The couple has kept everything quite low-key and has decided to visit temples to mark the special day with family members. Both the actors are super busy with their upcoming films and were looking forward to spending some time with each other and the family members on the wedding anniversary. In her latest interview with a daily, Deepika revealed how these small breaks between work mean a lot to her and Ranveer. She also talked about not exploring a live-in relationship before marriage and they both are quite traditional in their way of living.

Deepika talked to Hindustan Times and said even before their marriage, the situations were the same and they could hardly take out time for each other. However, despite the scarcity of quality time, they tried to explore their relationship as successfully as they could and decided on not living together before marriage. The actor said they mutually decided to leave out a few things to be explored after marriage and it helped in making their marriage even more beautiful. Deepika was quoted saying, “I think we are both quite traditional that way. Discovering aspects of each other and, living with each other has been so much fun.”

The actor has teamed up with Ranveer for a brief role in his upcoming film ’83. Deepika also revealed that even though they are always looking out to steal some time for each other but when they are working on the set, they are just two professional actors. The actor said none of them think about their personal relationship while working on projects together and the same was the case when they were in London for the Kabir Khan directorial. She said, “When the camera starts rolling, we are actors not husband and wife.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married at Lake Como in Italy in two beautiful wedding ceremonies which were attended by their close friends and family members. On November 14, the couple got married as per the Konkani wedding rituals and on November 15, they had Anand Karaj ceremony.