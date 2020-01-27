Actors Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015 comedy-drama ‘The Intern’ on Monday. Deepika took to Twitter to announce her next project – an official Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern – which she will act in as well as co-produce. She will step into Anne Hathaway’s shoes in the remake, while Rishi Kapoor will play the role originally essayed by Robert De Niro.

She captioned the post: “Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions@warnerbrosindiaand @iAmAzureSee you at the movies! @chintskap.”

Produced by Azure Entertainment, Ka Productions, and Warner Brothers, the movie will hit the theatres next year.



Deepika, who was last seen in ‘Chhapaak’, where she essayed the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The 34-year-old actor managed to impress the audience, with the gripping storyline.

Deepika will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer action drama ’83’ in which she will be seen essaying the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife Romi Dev. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor is also producing a film in which she will narrate the Mahabharata from Draupadi’s point of view.

Deepika Padukone gave a statement to the media, “The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”