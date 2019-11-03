Actor Deepika Padukone shared many adorable pictures of herself as a baby on social media. She took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a few pictures of a newborn Deepika Padukone sleeping in different poses. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh showered his loving wife with heart and kiss emojis on the post. The cute pictures showed Deepika as a tiny toddler and one just can’t have enough of that cuteness in one look.

Deepika captioned the posts as ‘post-Diwali celebrations’ and one can’t decode its relation with the pictures. Check out the posts here though:

View this post on Instagram post diwali celebrations…💤 #diwali A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:34am PDT

Deepika and Ranveer celebrated a quiet Diwali which was their first after the wedding in November last year. The couple steered clear away from attending many Bollywood parties that happened during the Diwali weekend and also avoided meeting people except their close friends and family members. It was reported that Ranveer-Deepika celebrated their first Diwali with the members of both sides of the families at their Mumbai residence.

On the work front, Deepika is busy with as many as three films namely Chhapaak, ’83 and Mahabharata. The actor plays the role of a real-life acid-attack survivor in the first and the wife of celebrated cricketer Kapil Dev in the second film. In Mahabharata, which was recently announced, Deepika plays the role of Draupadi. Recently, when talking about the film in the media, the actor ensured that Mahabharata will teach new lessons and show a story from a female’s perspective.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy with the post-production work on ’83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and features the actor in the role of the captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983.