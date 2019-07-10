Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh do not shy away to express their love for each other in public and their social media is proof. From cute comments on each other’s pictures to sharing the mushy posts, the couple is head over heels with each other. A day after sharing Ranveer’s colourful birthday cake, which netizens thought was perfect for his personality, Deepika has now shared a mushy post for her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika shared a perfect hand holding a picture on Instagram and wrote, “There’s something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little…(sic)”

Take a look at the picture:



The couple reportedly celebrated Ranveer’s 34th birthday and the first one after marriage in the UK. Deepika shared a beautiful picture of the birthday cake layered in all the happy colours of the world. Deepika captioned the image on the post as, “Sometimes,you can have your cake & eat it too!!! #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake” (sic)

Earlier, Deepika shared the childhood picture of Ranveer on his birthday in which he could be seen slurping on shave ice. Deepika expressed her love for Ranveer by calling him her ‘child.’ She wished that her husband continues to stay childlike and as innocent as a toddler. Deepika’s post read, “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful…all this and so much more… To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante…but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow…May you forever and always be this way…I love you…” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, On the work front, both of them are busy with their upcoming films. While Ranveer is shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83, Deepika recently wrapped up the shooting of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak.