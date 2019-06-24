Deepika Padukone attended the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital a few days ago. At the dinner, Deepika also met supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and shared a frame with the actor. Recently, a renowned magazine shared a picture of the two celebs from the event.

Deepika reposted the photo which was captioned, “When speaking to the crowd, Padukone urged them not to be deceived by appearances. “That was the hardest part,” @deepikapadukone said of her own experience with depression, “to put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that’s far from reality.”.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Kendal and wrote, “I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul… I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind…always!”.

On the professional front, Deepika will be soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in 83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev ‘s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Kabir and Ranveer. She captioned the image as, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev#Day1.” This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.

Deepika will also be seen in Chhapaak where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

