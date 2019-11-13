Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday and Friday, November 14-15. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy last year on Nov 14-15 with a lot of pomp and show. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after. From their stunning two weddings and three receptions pics to the enviously awesome videos from the dance floor, it seemed like the entire country was a part of their wedding.

Preparations are in full swing for Ranveer Singh and the proof is his wife Deepika’s Instagram story. Ranveer, who is famously known for his looks and style apart from acting, is seen sharing the secret to his ever-radiant face. His beautiful and adorable wife puts a picture of Ranveer’s face covered with a mask while he undergoes hair spa. Isn’t he cute?

While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, “In preparation for his first wedding anniversary…!”

Have a look at the picture here:

Anniversary celebrations’ speculations were all over the internet that they will be jetting out of the country to some exotic foreign locations. However, the couple has planned absolutely desi celebrations with their family on special days. According to a report in an entertainment website, the couple will be leaving Mumbai on November 13 and will be visiting Tirupati temple and Golden Temple in Amritsar. It will be a private trip with their family members.

Talking of their future projects, Deepveer will together star in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife.