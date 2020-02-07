Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile to their fans’ faces — especially with their PDA on social media. Being Bollywood A-listers and youth icons, both of them have hectic schedules most of the time. But the breath-taking and coolest couple never forget to take out time for each other. After back to back film shoots and releases, they have now decided to take some time off from their busy lives to be with each other and head to someplace.

Early today, the Chhapaak actor has taken to Instagram to tease her fans about vacation. She has shared a picture of Ranveer and her passports and wrote, “His & Hers…💞 #vacation”. Well, their destination remains unknown but we are sure that the couple will soon update their fans about the same. And of course, we are dying to see their pictures.

Have a look at Deepika’s post:

Deepika and Ranveer have each others’ back and have always supported each other in every way possible. The two are head over heels for each other and it is pretty evident from their Instagram posts. Ranveer and Deepika got married in two ceremonies – Sindhi and Konkani in a private ceremony in Lake Como. Post that, the couple hosted two receptions, one in Bangaluru and the other in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together sharing the screen in “83”. Speaking of the film, it is directed by Kabir Khan and essays former India skipper Kapil Dev’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to victory against the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil’s role in the film.

Deepika will be playing the role of Ranveer’s on-screen wife. The sports-drama is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.

83‘ is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies.