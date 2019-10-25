Actor Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharata. The film will be retelling the epic saga of Mahabharata, from the perspective of Draupadi. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “BIGGG NEWS… Deepika Padukone to enact the part of #Draupadi in #Mahabharat… Deepika has teamed up with Madhu Mantena to produce the film… Will be made in multiple parts, with the first one slated for release in #Diwali2021. (sic)”

BIGGG NEWS… Deepika Padukone to enact the part of #Draupadi in #Mahabharat… Deepika has teamed up with Madhu Mantena to produce the film… Will be made in multiple parts, with the first one slated for release in #Diwali2021. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2019



The film will be made in multiple parts and the first part will be releasing on Diwali 2021. The Chhapaak actor expressed her excitement to bring the grand epic to life on a big screen. Talking to mid-day, she said, “We all know the Mahabharat for its mythological tales and socio-cultural influence. We derive many of life’s lessons from the epic. But the narrative we are most familiar with is that of the epic’s leading men. This new perspective will be not only interesting but also significant.”

Earlier, there were reports that Aamir Khan will be playing the role of Krishna in the Mahabharata. When Shah Rukh Khan asked about what kind of role he would like to play, he said, “Krishna from Mahabharata’ but went on to add “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so I will not be able to do that.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.