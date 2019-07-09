Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan have teamed up for the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satte (1982). Earlier reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the lead in the film. Latest reports suggest that the makers have finalised Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone to star opposite Hrithik.

Pinkvilla reported a source as saying, “Both Farah and Rohit wanted Deepika Padukone in the movie because not only do they love her but she fits the role to the T. When DP debuted, everyone felt she had an uncanny resemblance to Hema ji in terms of her beauty as well. When Farah narrated the story to DP, she loved it and instantly gave her nod.”

On the professional front, Deepika will be soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in 83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev ‘s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Kabir and Ranveer. She captioned the image as, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev#Day1.” This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.

Deepika will also be seen in Chhapaak where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Hrithik, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Super 30 which revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.