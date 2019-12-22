Most loved actor and fashion icon Deepika Padukone has won our hearts not only with her work but also with things she has said, or simply gestures that she has pulled off. Recently, she spotted at the airport by the paparazzi dressed in neutral shades, giving out major winter look inspiration. Just like so many of her airport looks, she put together a turtleneck sweater with loose pants and sneakers to go with it. She tied her hair into a ponytail and had completed the look with cat-eye sunglasses.

When the Padmaavat actor was nearing the car, one of the photographers gave her a nickname – Deepu Ji. Since the cameraman was pretty loud, he gained Deepika’s attention. In response to this Deepika Padukone smiled at him and paused for a moment and asked the same photographer his name, to which the photographer said – Pandey.

Watch the hilarious conversation between paps and Deepika here:

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone #snapped at #airport in Mumbai #yogenshah @yogenshah_s A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Dec 20, 2019 at 6:40am PST

Deepika Padukone always makes sure to stun her fans with the best look she can opt for. A few days ago, the diva was seen donning a royal fuchsia pink salwar suit. She looked too elegant in the pictures keeping her makeup minimal. In another picture, Deepika slayed the chick look in jeans, white crop top, and a red jacket.

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for her next release Chhapaak, slated for a release on January 10, 2020. Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor in the country. At the trailer launch, Deepika got extremely overwhelmed and expressed that Laxmi’s validation to her look as Malti was the most important to her and when that came, she was elated. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.