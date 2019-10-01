We all left school a long time ago but forgetting your school days isn’t quite possible, is it? Even actor Deepika Padukone is missing her days in school and that shows from her Instagram posts where she shared her teacher’s remarks on the report card. She was also one of us who was known for being the most talkative girl in the class. Not only this, but she also daydreamt a lot as her teacher wrote.

Deepika Padukone’s remarks from her time in school as a student include, ‘Deepika tends to daydream,’ ‘Deepika must learn to follow instructions,’ and ‘Deepika is very talkative in class.’ While this is definitely quite the insight that the Padmaavat actor has given to her fans. But what is more interesting to see is- husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s comments. It will actually make you laugh.

Take a look at the report card of Deepika Padukone and don’t miss what Ranveer Singh has to say on it:

Recently, Deepika attended the Paris Fashion Week where she decided to opt for a vintage look for her appearance and well, it was an all-brown ensemble in various shades. She donned a chocolatey brown strapless dress from Dior’s collection at the haute-couture show. The Boho print backless gown featured a sweetheart neckline in the shape of a bow which Deepika accessorised with yellow large-square sunglasses, a knotted headband, gold chains and a black leather clutch from Dior.

View this post on Instagram 🧡 J’adore @dior #dior A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 24, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She is also set to share the screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83.

There are rumours that Deepika and Hrithik Roshan are coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.