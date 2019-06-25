Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport by the paparazzi and when she was nearing the car, she smiled and told the paps, “Aaja baith ja.” The video is taking the internet by storm and netizens are calling it Ranveer Singh‘s influence.

In the viral video, Deepika can be seen walking to her car and just before entering, she sarcastically asks the shutterbugs to come along. While one Instagram user wrote, “Ranveer Singh ka assar hai,” another said, “This is baba’s assar.”

View this post on Instagram Her amazing sense of humor 😍❤😁 #deepikapadukone A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 25, 2019 at 12:10am PDT

On the professional front, Deepika will be soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in 83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev ‘s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Kabir and Ranveer. She captioned the image as, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev#Day1.” This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.

Deepika will also be seen in Chhapaak where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Katrina, on the other hand, is currently busking on the success of her recent release Bharat where she was seen with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just two weeks. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and directed.