Deepika Padukone recently attended the Wimbledon 2019 with her sister Anisha Padukone and pictures of the Padukone sisters took the internet by storm in no time. For the occasion, Deepika donned a white ensemble by Ralph Lauren which she teamed with a tan RL50 Handbag by the same label. One must be wondering the cost of the gorgeous outfit.

She opted for an all-white look. Her white shirt cost around 90,700/- and her trousers cost approximately Rs 1,20,400. Her sister Anisha also went for an all-white look and looked gorgeous.

Deepika looked stunning in an all-white ensemble by Ralph Lauren. She teamed it with with a tan RL50 Handbag by the same label. With beachy waves and subtle makeup, Deepika grabbed all eyes. Along with them was also spotted international model Kendall Jenner.

On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Kabir and Ranveer. She captioned the image as, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev#Day1.” This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.