As per the current scenario of Delhi, the citizens have been left choking in the hazardous air. There is smoke in the entire Delhi-NCR. At this time not only the public is very upset due to increasing pollution but also Bollywood stars.

These strong winds are entering the human body with the help of breath and are causing diseases. Everyone is writing on social media that it is very important to stop this poison that is dissolving in the winds of Delhi. Actors like Sonam Kapoor, Diya Mirza, Diya Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar have joined hands with thousands to raise the voice for climate conservation. Bhumi Pednekar has started her pan-India campaign ‘Climate Warrior’.

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Bandra while carrying out silent a march asking for climate justice as part of an initiative of ‘Fridays For Future’.

Apart from this, Arjun Rampal tweeted about this and wrote that “after landing in Delhi, I realized that the air here is unbearable. Was not breathing. This is bad enough for the city. Pollution and dense smog were in front of me. People are walking around with masks. How long can it take someone to become aware of this and do the right thing? Tell yourself that we are wrong. #DelhiBachao”.

Dia Mirza wrote that “I am feeling the increasing frustration that is being seen in this Delhi. This is not a bad thing. Let’s solve this concern on our own. The time has come to take the right action on #AirPollution. Implement growing construction and industrial green measures and implement crop stub management systems”

Swara shared a picture and wrote, “Raat ke dhaii bajey.. sunsaan sadak.. smog aur pradooshan sey phephadey jamm gaye hain.. saans nahi li jaa rahi.. magar.. Instagram upload chaloo hai! 🙄🤓🙈🤷🏾‍♀️ #vanity #narcissistalert”.

As per the report in Indian Express, The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the contribution of crop residue burning in national capital’s pollution was 44% Thursday and an estimated 36% Friday.