Dhanush recently launched the trailer of his first International film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor was spotted with his wife Aishwarya R. Dhanush and the director of his film Ken Scoot. At the event, the actor revealed that he will soon be collaborating with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai.

Revealing the same, he told reporters, “I’ll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon.” After Raanjhanaa, the actor was seen in Shamitabh. Talking about his next Bollywood project, he said that he was “waiting for the right script”.

Directed by Ken Scott, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on Romain Puertolas’s novel ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.’ Dhanush said working on the project was a great learning experience for him. “The experience was fantastic. I should thank Ken and my co-stars. My English isn’t that great but they were really patient with me and helped me,” said the Shamitabh actor.

Dhanush even denied reports suggesting him following the footsteps of his father-in-law South superstar Rajinikanth in politics. Dhanush also slammed reports that suggested he would be producing Rajinikanth’s next, to be directed Karthik Subbaraj.

Following a successful career in the south, the actor made his Hindi film debut with the 2013 superhit romantic drama, Raanjhanaa, which also starred Sonam Kapoor.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir has already been released in France and is slated to be released on June 21.

(With inputs from PTI)