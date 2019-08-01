Actor-producer Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha, today, shared a post on social media to announce their decision of mutual separation after five years into their marriage. Dia tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sahil on October 18, 2014. However, after 11 years of knowing each other, they have decided to part ways friendly and peacefully.

“We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other,” Dia posted on social media.

Dia Mirza has also said that neither she nor her husband will comment on this matter any further. “We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter,” she added.

Take a look at the note shared by Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha:

On this post, actor Sanjay Suri wrote, “Blessing to you both”. Many of the users commented that how can separation leads to a good friendship and a few of them blessed the duo for their upcoming future.

Also, see Dia and Sahil’s wedding picture here:

Their wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s friends from Bollywood including Sushmita Sen, Mahesh Bhupati, Lara Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry and Cyrus Sahukar.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen on the big screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”, which released in June last year. She is also active on the digital platform and is featuring in “Kaafir”.