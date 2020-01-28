Actor Dia Mirza broke down at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 where she was invited to a special event. Dia spoke about the importance of not hiding emotions and ‘shedding tears.’ She said she was heartbroken to know about the death of the NBA player she had been following for years. Dia asked the audience to not hide the feeling of empathy or before shedding tears because it gives strength. The actor, who is an active member of various social campaigns including environmental protection and child welfare, said one should not be afraid of crying or expressing themselves fully. The actor then said she was not faking her tears at the event.

A video that’s going viral on social media showed Dia saying, “Don’t hold back from being an empath. Don’t be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it. Feel the full extent of everything. It’s good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance.” (sic). Check out the video here:

#WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the ‘climate emergency’ session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, “Don’t hold back from being an empath”. (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

When asked why she was feeling a sudden outpour of emotions, Dia said she couldn’t contain the news of Kobe Bryant’s death that she heard in the morning and that changed everything. The actor added that she got the news at around 3 am and she had been disturbed ever since.

Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California on January 27. The legendary NBA player was going to a Sunday match with his daughter and seven others including the pilot when his chopper was crashed and all died on the spot. The news of the accident shook the entire world and social media was filled with heartfelt messages about the famous basketball player. Many Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal and Madhuri Dixit’s husband – Sriram Nene, among others, offered condolences on Bryant’s death. May his soul rest in peace!