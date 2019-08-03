Soon after Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon also announced her separation from husband Prakash Kovelamudi which later gave rise to rumours that connected the two, with many reports suggesting Dhillon as the reason behind Mirza’s separation from Sangha. That surely did not go down well with Mirza. Putting rumours to rest Dia on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation. Calling the reports false, the actor said that there is no truth behind the reports “and no third person is the reason for Sahil and me to part ways,” she tweeted on her official account.

According to media reports, there are rumours that Sahil came close to film writer Kanika Dhillon who too announced that she has parted ways with husband Prakash Kovelamudi who helmed ‘JudgeMentall Hai Kya.’

Kanika took to Twitter to clarify that there is no link between the two incidents. She in fact never met Dia and Sahil in entire life. “Laughable-Despicable-Irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job! Can tabloids b a lil more responsible pls? Jst bcos 2news items come at d same time-They can’t b interlinked! It’s not a potpourri! Hav NEVER met Diya/ Sahil in my ENTIRE life! Pls get over it n let us get back 2work!” she tweeted.

Laughable-Despicable-Irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job!Can tabloids b a lill more responsible pls? Jst bcos 2news items come at d same time-They can’t b interlinked! It’s not a potpourri! Hav NEVER met Diya/ Sahil in my ENTIRE life! Pls get over it n let us get back 2work! — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) August 2, 2019



Supporting her, Dia added that it is even more unfortunate that their colleagues’ names are maligned “As a woman, I will not stand for another woman’s name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie.”

Thank u! @deespeak always admired ur work.. and now admire u more for ur graciousness and what u stand for as a woman and as a person!! Much love and big hug! https://t.co/IJ1bV3XKnj — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) August 2, 2019



Dia and film producer Sahil mutually decided to go on their separate ways after spending 11 years together on Thursday. The couple has decided to remain friends and requested media for privacy while thanking them of continued support. “We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other,” Dia wrote.

The former Miss Asia Pacific has requested for privacy and therefore “will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

Dia and Sahil tied the knot on October 2014, at a lush ceremony in Delhi after dating for quite a few years.

(With inputs from ANI)