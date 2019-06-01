Diana Penty who keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself on Instagram shared another fresh summer photo where the actor can be seen posing in a beige off-shoulder dress.

Diana, who recently made her Cannes 2019 appearance in a purple ruffled gown, shared the still in a short dress and captioned it, “I got sunshine in my pocket… Oh wait! I got no pockets”.

On the professional front, Diana will be seen in a love story titled Shiddat-Journey Beyond Love with Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina. While Radhika is paired opposite Sunny, Mohit will be seen with Diana in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has delivered three hits Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi.

CONFIRMED… Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in #Shiddat… Directed by Kunal Deshmukh… Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan… Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/HkYPAAg27g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris, and London. According to a source, the story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Dinesh had earlier said in a statement, “I got married recently, so I’m feeling it, but on a serious note in our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it’s difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it”.

“‘Shiddat’ is a not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes… Maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn’t usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that’s ‘Shiddat’,” he added.