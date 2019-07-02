Television fame Ankita Lokhande who made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi recently made her relationship with Mumbai-based businessman Vicky Jain official by sharing adorable pictures on Instagram.

In one of the pictures shared, Vicky can be seen on his knees, proposing to her. Along with the still, she wrote, “I will think about it,” In another photo, Vicky gives a kiss to his ladylove as she blushed.

I will think about it😛😛😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/BZqLoz4I1X — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 2, 2019

When weirdo meets weirdo 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/BHHDoAEqY6 — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 2, 2019

Earlier, a video of the couple kissing at a friend’s wedding took the internet by storm.

Earlier, Ankita revealed about Vicky and said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it [marriage] when the time is right”.

Ankita broke up with he longtime boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. In an earlier interview with Times Now, Ankita was asked whether exes could be friends. Citing Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s example she said, “Depends on their history. I won’t rule it out, Deepika-Ranbir are a case in point.” She then went on to say, “We are not on talking terms”.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Ankita will tie the knot with Vicky this year.

On the professional front, Ankita recently made her big Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, which is a biopic on the life of one of the most celebrated female Indian warrior, Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai which is played by Kangana.