Actor Randeep Hooda, who was missing from the commercial space for a long time now, is returning with an eight-part BBC series A Suitable Boy which is being directed by Mira Nair. The actor and the director have worked together earlier in her acclaimed film Monsoon Wedding that was released in 2001. However, seems like the second collaboration didn’t turn out as smoothly as it was expected to. As per a report in Mid-Day, the actor manhandled a makeup artiste on the sets of the series in Lucknow.

The report reveals that Randeep had an argument with his makeup artiste over a look that he was supposed to carry on that particular day of shooting. The verbal altercation soon extended into a physical row and the actor ended up manhandling the makeup artiste. According to a source from the film’s sets, Mira was not present at the scene on that day but she got to know about it later and BBC didn’t take long to request Randeep to walk out of the film.

The source reveals, “Word soon reached the filmmaker and the matter was duly escalated to the BBC team in the UK. The team promptly took cognisance of the episode, and a day later, they requested Hooda to respectfully bow out of the project.”

Randeep, however, has a different version to show. In his statement to the daily, the actor said he was never ousted from the film and he just moved on to other projects after completing her schedule of Mira’s film. He added that he had an argument with his makeup artiste but it was nothing big because he is working with the same man in his next film as well. The actor who’s known for his performance in films like Highway, Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster, Murder 3, Rang Rasiya and Kick among others went on to say that he has a brief role in A Suitable Boy that didn’t need a lot of days to shoot.

Meanwhile, A Suitable Boy also features Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in important roles apart from Randeep. Your thoughts on the issue?