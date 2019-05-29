Ace Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to team up with Yami Gautam for an untitled film. This is the first time that the duo will be seen sharing screen space together. It will mark the directorial debut of director Aziz Mirza’s son Haroun who assisted his father in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss, and Paheli.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh in Ramesh Taurani’s next venture [not titled yet]… Directed by Aziz Mirza’s son Haroun, who assisted his father on #RajuBanGayaGentleman, #YesBoss and #Paheli… Written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed… Starts Aug 2019”.

The film will be written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed and produced by Ramesh Taurani. Further details about the storyline and the characters have been kept under the wraps for now. The shooting of the film will commence in August.

The Punjabi singer recently set temperatures soaring with his latest song ‘Kylie+Kareena.’ Diljit who will also be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani has also completed the shooting of the film.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Bala along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

(With inputs from ANI)