There’s no doubt about the fact that Diljit Dosanjh wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t shy away from expressing his love and admiration for Hollywood stars. Ever since, the Punjabi-Bollywood star declared himself as the fan of Gal Gadot, fans have something to look forward to every time Wonder Woman actress posts a photo on Instagram.

And fans weren’t disappointed this time too when Gadot shared a photo of herself to reveal that she was making a healthy bowl of salad.

Dressed in a white shirt and blue denim, the actress shared the picture on Instagram with this caption: “Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies.”

Well, it didn’t take long for Diljit to head to the comment section to drop in a hilarious reply in Punabi. The actor requested Gadot to cook some cauliflower-stuffed parathas and offered to bring the curd with him.

He wrote, “Acha Gal Sunn… Aj Gobi wale Pranthe Bana li.. Daee Mai Fadh Ley Aunga…” (which means “Keep gobi parantha ready, I’ll get the dahi.”)

Diljit, who has a huge social media presence with 7.7 million followers on Instagram, often cracks up his fans with hilarious comments on Gadot’s posts. When Wonder Woman posted a picture a while back saying that she was looking forward to the new year, he wrote, “Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah.”

Diljit Dosanjh, known for Punjabi films like Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji and Punjab 1984, made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016. Dosanjh will next be seen in the multi-starred Good Newwz, which also features Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.