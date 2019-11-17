Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia‘s mother Betty Kapadia has been hospitalised at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. A news report in Mid-Day revealed that Betty, who’s 80-year-old, was diagnosed with a respiratory problem. She is now admitted to the ICU. As mentioned in the report, the family refused to divulge any more details about Betty’s health.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Dimple had been hospitalised after Twinkle Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar were clicked outside the hospital. However, the Bobby star herself quashed the rumours then and revealed that not she but her mother was hospitalised. She also said her mother is recovering but needs prayers and best wishes for speedy recovery.

Recently, the entire family went on a vacation to Shilim in Pune to celebrate Betty’s 80th birthday. The pictures of the family shared by Twinkle on Instagram went viral on social media. One of the pictures showed Akshay posing with the grandmother. The caption on Twinkl’s post read, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries” (sic)

Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries

We wish her a speedy recovery!