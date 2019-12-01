Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia‘s mother Betty Kapadia passed away on Saturday mid-night. The members of the family confirmed the news to the media. Betty recently celebrated her 80th birthday with the family. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for over 20 days after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder. Both Dimple and her daughter Twinkle Khanna, along with Akshay Kumar and Karan Kapadia were clicked by the paparazzi outside the hospital last night.

The entire family went on a vacation to Shilim in Pune to celebrate Betty’s 80th birthday in October this year. Twinkle even shared a few happy photographs of everyone from the family having fun while posing with the eldest member in the family. One of Twinkle’s post on Instagram read, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Oct 29, 2019 at 10:48pm PDT

Earlier, it was rumoured that Dimple was hospitalised. However, the veteran actor herself denied the rumours and revealed that it was, in fact, her mother who was admitted to the hospital and was in need of prayers.

May her soul rest in peace!