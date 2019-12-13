National Award-winning director Abhishek Kapoor, who has helmed hit movies like “Kai Po Che!” and “Rock On!!”, has joined hands with producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor for a film based on the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Following Pulwama terror bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, the Balakot airstrike was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the early morning hours of February 26 when the Indian warplanes launched an airstrike targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

And now, a film will celebrate the valour and bravery of the IAF while paying a tribute to the ‘Sons of the Nation’ and their never-say-die spirit.

“To be entrusted with one of India’s bravest stories is an honour for me. I remember the emotions that ran through the entire country when the strike was carried out. I am determined to do justice to this story in my endeavour to bring it to the silver screen,” Abhishek said.

Talking about the film, Bhansali said: “It is a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country. This film is my way of giving tribute to the heroes who have made India their priority.”

Bhushan said this will be “one of our biggest projects for next year. It’s extremely close to all of us at the T-Series because of the sentiment it carries. I have always been a patriot and it gives me an immense pleasure to present the story of bravado of our IAF officers.

“Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is a national hero and the Balakot Airstrike 2019 happens to be an event of immense pride for the entire nation. There are some stories in the history of India that need to be retold. This is one of them.”

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed the Pakistani jet during an aerial combat in February and was held captive for three days, was conferred the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest war time gallantry medal.

Mahaveer Jain said that the film was being planned for a “pan-India release in languages and the top talent from the industry will be coming on board”.

Pragya added: “This film will be made on an epic scale and knowing Abhishek, he will leave no stone unturned. It will be a film the entire country will be proud of.”