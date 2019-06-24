Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff who have been dating for quite a long time now but never really spilled the beans about their relationship recently broke up. Reports have been doing the rounds that the couple has been going through some rough time for which they decided to call it off.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming”.

“They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision,” added another source close to the couple.

The couple was spotted on a dinner date last night at one of their favourite restaurants. “They are mature enough to handle this. But the reality is that they are no more a couple. Can’t two friends hang out together?” Will they come out in the open and address it? Most likely not. The friend reasons, “They haven’t ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren’t romantically in love anymore,” the source further added.