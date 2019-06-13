Bollywood’s eye candy Disha Patani has already enthralled everyone with her talent, beauty and charm. With her sexy dance moves in Slow Motion song from Bharat, Disha has gained popularity again. Today, on June 13, Disha Patani has turned a year older and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff has shared something really beautiful that you won’t be able to take your eyes off. He shared an old BTS video, where the couple is showing off their dancing skills. Their matching steps will make you want to do the same with your partner.

In the video, Tiger and Disha can be seen grooving to the first song they did together, “Befikra bhi hona zaroori hai.” He captioned the post, “Happy birthday D”. Many celebrities commented on Tiger’s post and showed their love for the couple.

In one hour, the video has garnered over 1,007,045 views. Sonam Kapoor commented, “💪💪😍😍”, on the other hand, Anand Ahuja wrote, “Whatttt! 💥💥 … Happy Birthday @dishapatani” and Ayesha Shroff shared hearts, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Here’s the BTS video of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff dancing on Befikra:

There are many celebrities from the film fraternity who took to Twitter to wish Disha Patani:

Happy Birthday, @DishPatani! I’m so impressed with your dedication to work & your commitment to fitness! You even refused chanas & peanuts on sets, even though we were working so late! 👏👏

Congratulations on Bharat’s success! You deserve that and more! pic.twitter.com/gu5cWm76Kz — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 13, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the finest young actresses in Bollywood. @DishPatani #HappyBirthdayDishaPatani pic.twitter.com/9FQ7rCuIIy — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 13, 2019

On the work front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film, that also features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover.