Disha Patani keeps motivating her fans with her fitness videos. The actor keeps sharing clips of her workout regime that can motivate anyone to get up and burn the calories. Recently, Disha revealed that she had lost her memory for six months.

She talked about the same and told Mid-Day that the incident happened while she was training on a concrete floor. “I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything,” said the Bharat actor.

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 22, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

She did not let that stop her from working out. “When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere,” she added.

Disha then went on to talk about the difference between starving and eating healthy. “But, there’s a difference between starving and eating healthy. I always choose [healthier] options. Ninety per cent of how you look depends on what you eat. If I’m not eating right, no matter however much I train, I won’t improve,” she said.

View this post on Instagram Training for something special #malang🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 5, 2019 at 3:27am PDT