Disha Patani who was last seen in Baaghi 2 with beau Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Bharat where she will be seen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, the actor talked about romancing with the ‘star’ and said, “It felt great”.
“It felt great I mean he’s a star and it’s a big opportunity to get a film alongside him, and to be romancing him is a dream come true. He is a great co-star, always helpful and he is always inspiring people you know, the way he works and the way he is so hardworking,” Disha said in a statement.
Disha Patani and Salman Khan in a still from the song ‘Slow Motion’
(Photo Credit: Instagram/@skfilmsofficia)
The first song from the film titled ‘Slow Motion’ released last month and garnered a lot of positive response. Sharing her happiness on the same, she said, “It’s a privilege I feel I’m just very happy and I’m in that zone right now where my film is gonna release and I can’t wait for people to see it and that’s it, I’m just pretty happy right now”.
Earlier, shared her experience on working with Salman Khan and said, “Salman Sir is an amazing person to work with and I am so fortunate that at such an early stage of my career I got to work with such a big megastar”. She further went on to say that he is helpful and a lovely person.
Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.
The trailer of the film released a few days ago and garnered a lot of positive response from the audience. In the trailer, we get to see different avatars of Salman. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres.