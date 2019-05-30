Disha Patani who was last seen in Baaghi 2 with beau Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Bharat where she will be seen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, the actor talked about romancing with the ‘star’ and said, “It felt great”.

“It felt great I mean he’s a star and it’s a big opportunity to get a film alongside him, and to be romancing him is a dream come true. He is a great co-star, always helpful and he is always inspiring people you know, the way he works and the way he is so hardworking,” Disha said in a statement.

The first song from the film titled ‘Slow Motion’ released last month and garnered a lot of positive response. Sharing her happiness on the same, she said, “It’s a privilege I feel I’m just very happy and I’m in that zone right now where my film is gonna release and I can’t wait for people to see it and that’s it, I’m just pretty happy right now”.

Earlier, shared her experience on working with Salman Khan and said, “Salman Sir is an amazing person to work with and I am so fortunate that at such an early stage of my career I got to work with such a big megastar”. She further went on to say that he is helpful and a lovely person.