Bollywood hot actor Disha Patani is currently the talk of the town because of her upcoming film Malang. Not just acting-wise, the Bharat actor is winning hearts with her style as well as her look. Even her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff leaves comments on her photos which are a treat for their fans.

Disha who is quite active on social media often posts her sexy pictures on social media. If you’re following the actor on Instagram, then you must know that the diva loves clicking selfies. On her Instagram handle, Disha has posted a selfie of her makeup which she did and fans can’t keep calm with her sheer beauty.

From turning makeup artist for herself to turning hairstylist for her team, Disha is impressing fans with her many talents. The pic showcases her pink smokey eye look, one couldn’t help but notice her impeccable style. In the photos, Disha can be seen sporting a black halter neck top. Her hair is left open and she also mentioned that she did her own hair. Many fans left comments on Disha’s photos and even Tiger couldn’t resist liking the same. Often Disha and Tiger leave comments on each other’s photos which leave fans impressed.

Disha captioned the pic as, “Hair and makeup by me🤪🧢🧏🏼‍♀️”.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s hot picture:

View this post on Instagram Hair and makeup by me🤪🧢🧏🏼‍♀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 21, 2019 at 10:00am PST



On the professional front, Disha has had a stellar 2019 as she managed to leave everyone impressed with her role in Salman Khan’s Bharat. With her stint as Radha in the same, Disha managed to make an impression even with a small role in the Salman and Katrina Kaif starrer.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha has been roped in for a special song in Baaghi 3. Disha will soon be shooting for the same at a set in Mumbai. Even though the report didn’t mention anything about Tiger Shroff being a part of the song, it did reveal that Disha’s song will be a quintessential Bollywood dance number and will help Tiger’s story move forward.