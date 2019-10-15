The fans of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani are currently in a happy mode because their favourite star is all set to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after around two years of break. However, seems like this happiness is short-lived. In a report published in Bombay Times, Disha’s husband revealed that the actor has only shot for an episode in the show and she hasn’t yet decided if she is returning to the show in a full-fledged role.

Disha’s husband Mayur Padia talked to the daily and revealed that the talks between Disha and the makers of the show are still on and nothing official is decided yet. Disha’s entry in the show is quite awaited as she will be seen in a Navratri-special episode. She has also shot for the big episode. However, it’s not decided yet if her character Dayaben is going to stay at Gokuldham or is returning to her mother in Gujarat.

Mayur also added that both Disha and the makers are hoping to reach an ‘amicable solution’ which is yet to be taken in consideration. He was quoted saying, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

Earlier, producer Asit Modi who has been in talks with Disha for a long time expressed his happiness over having her back on board for a brief time. In an interview, he said he was glad that the audience would finally get to see their much-loved Dayaben in the show. He added that he hopes to find a solution soon as he has already been in talks with Disha for months now. “Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show,” he said.

Disha left the show in the year 2017 during the birth of her daughter. After that, she never returned, however, speculations regarding her entry and she being replaced were always rife in the grapevine.