Filmmaker Karan Johar early today announced a much-awaited sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. Dostana 2 will star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. The third lead in the film will be a newcomer (a suitable boy). As Karan said ‘soon to be launched fresh face’, the makers are yet to announce the name of the actor.

Dostana 2 will be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha. Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar wrote, “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies.”

Watch the clip posted by Karan Johar:

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the video and captioned, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Karan Johar announces the lead cast of #Dostana2: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor… A newcomer will join the two actors to complete the rom-com… Directed by Collin D’Cunha… Written by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D’Cunha.”

The Director also showed his excitement, “Extremely thrilled to announce my first film #Dostana2 with the supremely talented @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a suitable boy who shall be revealed soon! Watch this space for more!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @Sumitaroraa @Navjotalive #RishabhSharma @NotSoSnob“.

Dostana was set in Miami and revolved around two male friends who pretend to be gay to get an apartment on rent. The film also starred Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Bobby Deol. We are excited to know to the shooting dates, location and the third actor for the sequel.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently working with Rajkummar Rao in Rooh-Afza. She will also be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Karan Johar directorial Takht. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also scheduled to work with Disha Patani in Annes Bazmee’s next.